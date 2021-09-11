The water level at Mettur dam on Saturday stood at 76.30 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 11,873 cusecs and the discharge was 12,000 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
September 11, 2021 19:10 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
September 11, 2021 19:10 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Centre of Excellence for Grain Sciences and School of Sensory Sciences inaugurated at IIFPT-Thanjavur
Next Story Centre of Excellence for Grain Sciences and School of Sensory Sciences inaugurated at IIFPT-Thanjavur
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 7:11:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/mettur-level/article36402764.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story