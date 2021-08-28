The water level at the Mettur dam stood at 66.80 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 13,896 cusecs and the discharge 6,000 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
Tiruchi,
August 28, 2021 18:53 IST
Special Correspondent
Tiruchi,
August 28, 2021 18:53 IST
