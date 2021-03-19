The water level at Mettur dam stood at 100.97 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 55 cusecs and the discharge 1,500 cusecs.
Mettur level
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
March 19, 2021 17:58 IST
