Tiruchirapalli

Mettur level

more-in

TIRUCHI

The water level at the Mettur dam stood at 117.59 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 65,664 cusecs with a discharge of 25,000 cusecs.

Dec 12, 2019

