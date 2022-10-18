Mettur dam stands at full level of 120 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI October 18, 2022 09:57 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India World PLA Galwan commander attends Chinese Communist Party Congress opening Chennai A gated community in Chennai now has a celebrity resident Movies ‘The Watcher’ series review: Ryan Murphy’s underwhelming tribute to the American suburban thriller Economy Big private projects give investment boost in Q2 India India’s coal mines are severely under-utilised amid push for new ones: Report ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Monday. The inflow was 1,93,715 cusecs and the discharge 1,93,272 cusecs at 4 p.m. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out