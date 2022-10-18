Tiruchirapalli

Mettur dam stands at full level of 120 feet

The water level at Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Monday. The inflow was 1,93,715 cusecs and the discharge 1,93,272 cusecs at 4 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 10:00:08 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/mettur-dam-stands-at-full-level-of-120-feet/article66021796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY