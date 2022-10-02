Mettur dam records inflow of 16,484 cusecs The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI October 02, 2022 18:59 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW World H-1B visas could soon be stamped inside U.S. following Presidential commission recommendation Movies ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ movie review: Epic story gets Mani Ratnam’s royal treatment India Mallikarjun Kharge represents status quo, I stand for change that ordinary party workers seek: Shashi Tharoor Movies Asha Parekh receives Dada Saheb Phalke award India U.S. imposes sanction against Indian petrochemical company for ‘clandestine’ Iran oil purchases Movies ‘Vikram Vedha’ movie review: Hrithik Roshan runs away with glory in this absorbing game of cat-and-mouse ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at 118.78 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 16,484 cusecs and the discharge 14,609 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out