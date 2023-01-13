HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mettur dam level stood at 112 feet

January 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Stanley Reservoir in Mettur

Stanley Reservoir in Mettur | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 112 feet (maximum level is 120 feet) on Friday. The inflow was 1,474 cusecs and the discharge was 11,998 cusecs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.