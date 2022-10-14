Mettur dam level stands at its full level of 120 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI October 14, 2022 02:58 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW News Morning Digest | SC to deliver verdict on Hijab ban today; India abstains from voting in UNGA draft resolution on illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions, and more Kerala Kerala human sacrifice: Shafi a habitual offender and psychopath, says Kochi Police Commissioner Editorial Dangerous spiral: On Crimea bridge bombing and Russia’s retaliation MetroPlus The reel deal: Unconventional Tamil Instagram influencers on their rapid success India Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Hijab ban today Music When Mehrangarh fort resonated with the sounds of strings ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Thursday. The inflow was 31,932 cusecs and the discharge 31,190 cusecs at 4 p.m. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTREAD MORE FROMLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out