Mettur dam level stands at 120 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI November 05, 2022 18:53 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW World ‘I was hit by four bullets,’ says Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid Chennai Thunderstorm in Chennai, schools and colleges to remain closed on November 4 Other States Gujarat Elections 2022 | CSDS-Lokniti survey findings Football Thomas Tuchel: ‘My job at Chelsea was not finished, I came to Kerala to close a cycle’ Delhi As Delhi gasps, Arvind Kejriwal admits stubble burning in Punjab is major reason for bad air Editorial Heavy-handed hurry: On The Wire fiasco ADVERTISEMENTThe water level in Mettur dam stood at its full level of 120 feet on Saturday. The inflow was 20,993 cusecs and the discharge 20,001 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out