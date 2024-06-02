ADVERTISEMENT

Mettu Theru residents put up with supply of contaminated water

Published - June 02, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents say the water is muddy and stinks; despite repeated complaints to the Corporation, no solution has been found to the problem

The Hindu Bureau

The dirty water is used for washing and bathing, which residents of Mettu Theru say is a perennial problem. | Photo Credit: Judah Jerusalem

Residents of Mettu Theru, Marsingpettai, have complained that they had been getting contaminated water for the past two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water that comes through the pipes on the ground once a day early in the morning appears muddy and stinks of sewage, the residents said. There are several taps in the narrow alleys of the residential area from which households get their daily quota of water for one to two hours a day, the residents say.

“The water only comes for a few minutes and it is muddy and stinks. I have an infant at home, and I have no choice but to use this water to bathe the baby. The only way is to go and fetch water from a Corporation water tank using a mini-truck, which I cannot afford to hire. I am not able to find any solution to this,” says P. Viji, a homemaker.

The residents pointed out that although the Corporation officials visited Mettu Theru, they could not find any solution to the problem. “The water sometimes has worms in it that’s why we use a cloth to filter the water. The Corporation officials come and visit the place, but there has been no a solution to the problem so far,” says M. Mahain, another resident of Mettu Theru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior official from the Corporation said the problem would be looked into and resolved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US