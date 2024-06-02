GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Mettu Theru residents put up with supply of contaminated water

Residents say the water is muddy and stinks; despite repeated complaints to the Corporation, no solution has been found to the problem

Published - June 02, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The dirty water is used for washing and bathing, which residents of Mettu Theru say is a perennial problem.

The dirty water is used for washing and bathing, which residents of Mettu Theru say is a perennial problem. | Photo Credit: Judah Jerusalem

Residents of Mettu Theru, Marsingpettai, have complained that they had been getting contaminated water for the past two weeks.

The water that comes through the pipes on the ground once a day early in the morning appears muddy and stinks of sewage, the residents said. There are several taps in the narrow alleys of the residential area from which households get their daily quota of water for one to two hours a day, the residents say.

“The water only comes for a few minutes and it is muddy and stinks. I have an infant at home, and I have no choice but to use this water to bathe the baby. The only way is to go and fetch water from a Corporation water tank using a mini-truck, which I cannot afford to hire. I am not able to find any solution to this,” says P. Viji, a homemaker.

The residents pointed out that although the Corporation officials visited Mettu Theru, they could not find any solution to the problem. “The water sometimes has worms in it that’s why we use a cloth to filter the water. The Corporation officials come and visit the place, but there has been no a solution to the problem so far,” says M. Mahain, another resident of Mettu Theru.

A senior official from the Corporation said the problem would be looked into and resolved.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply / drinking water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.