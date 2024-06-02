Mettu Theru residents put up with supply of contaminated water

Residents of Mettu Theru, Marsingpettai, have complained that they had been getting contaminated water for the past two weeks.

The water that comes through the pipes on the ground once a day early in the morning appears muddy and stinks of sewage, the residents said. There are several taps in the narrow alleys of the residential area from which households get their daily quota of water for one to two hours a day, the residents say.

“The water only comes for a few minutes and it is muddy and stinks. I have an infant at home, and I have no choice but to use this water to bathe the baby. The only way is to go and fetch water from a Corporation water tank using a mini-truck, which I cannot afford to hire. I am not able to find any solution to this,” says P. Viji, a homemaker.

The residents pointed out that although the Corporation officials visited Mettu Theru, they could not find any solution to the problem. “The water sometimes has worms in it that’s why we use a cloth to filter the water. The Corporation officials come and visit the place, but there has been no a solution to the problem so far,” says M. Mahain, another resident of Mettu Theru.

A senior official from the Corporation said the problem would be looked into and resolved.