Metal object found in fisherman’s net

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI  
November 07, 2022 20:52 IST

A metal object resembling a mortar was found entangled in a fisherman’s net at R. Pudhupattinam coastal village in the district on Monday.  The fishermen V. Ganesan and V. Vadivel from R. Pudhupattinam village set sail on board a fibre boat a few days ago and returned back to the shore. After picking fish and prawns they left the net without cleaning the algae. 

The fishermen were cleaning the algae on Monday morning when they found the object, said Coastal Security Group sources. A team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad examined the object.  

