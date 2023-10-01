Metal idol of Goddess Kali found in Cauvery river

October 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - TIRUCHI

A 22-cm tall idol of Goddess Kali was found at the Cauvery River near Musiri in Tiruchi district on Friday evening.

Sources in the Revenue Department said the idol was found by R. Chellamuthu, a native of Umayalpuram when he went to take bath in Cauvery River at Sevvanthalingapuram village on Friday evening.

The locals handed over the idol to the Village Administrative Officer of Sevvanthalingapuram and it was brought to the Tahsildar office at Musiri. After a preliminary inspection, the idol was kept at the safe in the Sub Treasury Office, Musiri.

The 22 cm tall metal idol of Goddess Kali, on a small pedestal trampling Rudran, was with 10 arms holding weapons and garlanded with human skulls. The weight of the idol was found to be 1.62 kilograms, said official sources, and added that further steps would be taken based on the directions of the district administration.

