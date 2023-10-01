HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metal idol of Goddess Kali found in Cauvery river

October 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Metal idol of Goddess Kali found in Cauvery near Musiri in Tiruchi district.

Metal idol of Goddess Kali found in Cauvery near Musiri in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 22-cm tall idol of Goddess Kali was found at the Cauvery River near Musiri in Tiruchi district on Friday evening.

Sources in the Revenue Department said the idol was found by R. Chellamuthu, a native of Umayalpuram when he went to take bath in Cauvery River at Sevvanthalingapuram village on Friday evening.

The locals handed over the idol to the Village Administrative Officer of Sevvanthalingapuram and it was brought to the Tahsildar office at Musiri. After a preliminary inspection, the idol was kept at the safe in the Sub Treasury Office, Musiri.

The 22 cm tall metal idol of Goddess Kali, on a small pedestal trampling Rudran, was with 10 arms holding weapons and garlanded with human skulls. The weight of the idol was found to be 1.62 kilograms, said official sources, and added that further steps would be taken based on the directions of the district administration.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.