Metal barricades on roads evoke safety concerns

January 27, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Metal barricades placed on the middle of Thillai Nagar Main Road in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Metal barricades placed on the middle of Thillai Nagar Main Road in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R_ Selva Muthu

Metal barricades placed by the city traffic police on major roads in Tiruchi have triggered safety concerns among road users.

As the volume of vehicular traffic is increasing in the city, metal barricades have become a common sight on major roads, including the Thillai Nagar Main Road, Anna Nagar link Road, Salai Road and near bus stops and school zones, both directing and obstructing access to road users.

Motorists have expressed concerns over erecting barricades in the middle of the roads as even a minor collision with the metal object could cause fatal accidents. “The problem arises when two-wheelers ride on opposite lanes to avoid traffic bottlenecks near the intersection points. Some dangerously overtake other vehicles, where the fellow riders, petrified by their speed, may ram into the barricades,” said M. Vasudevan, a resident of Thennur.

A few months back, metal barricades were placed as road dividers on the Thillai Nagar Main Road on a trial basis to promote lane discipline. However, some of the barricades were removed, and a few have been placed near junctions where sharp turns can cause accidents, a senior traffic official said.

A section of road users have claimed that the barricades were effective, but they sought speed breakers near cross streets to serve the purpose. The city police should consider installing barricades with reflectors to ensure no untoward incident precipitates, especially during the night, said a motorist.

Activists have urged the city police to provide a holistic solution instead of placing the barricades in the middle of the roads. “Placing barricades is a temporary solution, heavy winds displace them and it is seen as a hindrance by two-wheeler riders. The authorities must offer a holistic solution by installing a permanent median as a road divider,” said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist.

However, a traffic police official claimed that no major fatal accidents were reported in the city due to barricades placed on the road. He added that the barricades were placed in the city after studying spots with a high rate of accidents.

