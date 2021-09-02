Merging of Swamimalai with Kumbakonam opposed

Upgrading of Kumbakonam Municipality as a Corporation by annexing the domains of rural civic bodies and town panchayats located around the temple town has met the roadblock with protest from traders and other section of people in Swamimalai Town Panchayat.

While the traders in the 15-ward Swamimalai Town Panchayat domain staged a bandh last week to register their protest, the local people managed to seek the attention of their elected representative, M. H. Jawahirullah towards this issue.

Responding positively to their plea, Mr. Jawahirullah assured them that he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister and urge him to elevate the Swamimalai Town Panchayat as a Selection Grade Town Panchayat from its existing position of Grade 1 Town Panchayat.

It would be apt to merge Baburajapuram and Thiruvalanchuzhi areas with Swamimalai instead of merging the Swamimalai Town Panchayat with Kumbakonam Municipality so as to elevate the status of Kumbakonam town into that of a Corporation, he opined.

The Swamimalai Town Panchayat comprising the famous Swaminathaswamy temple attracts devotees in large numbers throughout the year and the existence of around two dozen marriage halls in this small town reflect the importance enjoyed in the minds of Hindu couples entering into wedlock. With a little over 2,000 residential, mixed residential and commercial properties under its belt the civic body collects little over ₹30 lakh as property and other taxes and around ₹8 to ₹10 lakh as tourist vehicle entry tax per annum, sources said.