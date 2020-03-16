Merchant murdered at Kumbakonam

16 March 2020 17:45 IST

THANJAVUR

Ramanathan (63), an oil merchant in Kumbakonam, was reportedly killed by a gang at his house in Melacauvery area on Sunday night.

According to police, the victim and his wife, Vijaya, were alone at the time when the gang gained entry into the house at around 8 p.m. on Sunday under the pretext of presenting a wedding invitation to him.

Advertising

Advertising

Once inside, the gang assaulted Ramanathan in front of his wife asking him to part with the cash and jewellery available in the house. When he refused, the gang threatened that his wife would be murdered if he fails to concede to their demand.

Ramanathan handed over cash and jewellery available in the house. But, before leaving the house, the gang killed him using lethal weapons, police said. The Kumbakonam east police have registered a case and are on the lookout of the gang, police said.

Meanwhile, on Monday a section of traders in Kumbakonam downed their shutters demanding protection for traders and the arrest of the culprits.