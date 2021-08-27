Sisters help rehabilitate mentally ill women

I. Jacklin and P. Amali, sisters who run the ‘Home Again’ project in Kovandakurichi, Tiruchi.

27 August 2021 21:32 IST

photo: M. Srinath

TIRUCHI: Two sisters from Kovandakurichi in Lalgudi block in Tiruchi district manage a home for 44 marginalised, mentally ill women in their village. The women who also suffered from similar illnesses and were stigmatised seek to provide a better future for women like them.

When one asks for the 'Home Again' project run by Jacklin and Amali in Kovandakurichi, a village near Pullambadi in Lalgudi, they are directed to a dead end with a blind right turn. The house located immediately after the turn is where the two sisters began working towards providing permanent homes for people marginalised due to mental illnesses. "One cannot see the house from the main road, but as soon as you take the turn, a leap of faith, you will see a new life," I. Jacklin Sagayarani said, describing her work.

Along with her sister P. Amali Margaret, the duo brought 'Home Again,' a project to care for people in remission from mental illnesses to the village. After patients undergo treatment at the Banyan, a non-governmental organisation based in Chennai that cares for the mentally ill, where the two were also treated, they are rehabilitated to normal life in these homes. "Many are not allowed back into their houses due to stigma, fear and other factors. For them, the project serves as a permanent residence. They can live here all their lives, go to work and take care of themselves," Ms. Jacklin said.

Jacklin, who suffered from bipolar disorder had wandered to Chennai and was taken by authorities to The Banyan, where she underwent treatment for seven years. Her sister, Amali and the rest of their family had presumed that she may have died. Amali was later diagnosed with depression and travelled to The Banyan for treatment, where she was reunited with her sister.

A trained nurse by profession, Jacklin was taught to care for patients with psychological illnesses after recovery, while Amali became an expert in home management and administrative work. When they returned to their village, they sought the help of the NGO to help other women like them. "They would knock on our doors when nobody was watching and ask if we could help them. Many stigmatized us but those who needed help found their way to us," Ms. Jacklin said.

What began as a single home with five residents in November 2016 has mushroomed into nine homes with 44 residents. Each house is managed by two women, called personal assistants who are residents of the same village. A psychiatrist regularly monitors the health of the residents, while Jacklin administers them with their regular dose of medicines.

The women plan to help the residents with acquiring Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other necessities soon.

Inspired by their resilience, and to create awareness about mental health, The Banyan is releasing a children's book titled 'Jacklin and Amali' narrating the duo's story. "We want children to learn about mental illnesses. Unless one pursues psychology or social work, they are unaware of it. We want the book to destigmatize it and create awareness," Sagaya Mary, a representative of The Banyan said.