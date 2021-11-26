Mentally ill woman resuced and reunited with her mother

A 36-year-old wandering mentally ill woman was rescued by a police head constable in Ariyalur district. She was later reunited with her mother on Thursday.

Head Constable Raghavan, serving at Kairalabad police station in Ariyalur district, was on patrol duty when he noticed a mentally ill woman wandering near Kallangurichi Murugan Temple area. He rescued the woman and conveyed the information to Anti Child Trafficking Unit Inspector. The woman was accommodated in a private home. The Anti Child Trafficking Unit shared information about the woman and circulated its mobile number to trace her family members.

The woman told the police that her name was Kavitha and that she was from Ponnusangampatti (in Jambunathapuram police station limits in Tiruchi district.) The Ariyalur police contacted the Jambunathapuram police who managed to get in touch with Kavitha’s mother Menaka and asked her to go to Ariyalur where she was reunited with her daughter on Thursday.

An emotional Menaka profusely thanked the Ariyalur police for rescuing her daughter and reuniting with her. Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah appreciated the police personnel for their swift action.