Mentally ill woman rescued, reunited with family

A mentally ill woman from Cuddalore district was reunited with her family here on Wednesday.

Sankari, 65, who went missing, was reunited with her family in the presence of Collector Kavitha Ramu following her recovery.

Sankari was found wandering the streets by a rescue team of the district mental health programme two months ago and was taken to the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre at Old Government Hospital for treatment.

"After two months of treatment, Sankari recalled her past following which we tracked down her family in Cuddalore district and informed them," said R. Karthik Deivanayagam, District Psychiatrist.

She received integrated psychiatric and medical treatment for dementia, malnutrition, visual impairment, and mental illness. Cataract surgery was also performed to improve her vision.

“Sankari has recovered completely and regained her sight. We have advised her to continue regular follow-up at Chidambaram government hospital,” Dr. Deivanayagam added.