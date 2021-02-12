Mentally ill persons rescued

Five wandering mentally ill persons were rescued in Mannargudi and handed over to an NGO functioning at Thiruthuraipoondi on Thursday.
Nesakaram, a federation of social service organisations and traders’ associations in Mannargudi, identified these persons who were roaming in the town and initiated steps to get them lodged at Nambikkai Home for the Mentally Ill functioning at Thiruthuraipoondi.
All of them were taken to the Government District Headquarters hospital where their health status was checked. Later, they were taken to the office of the Circle Inspector of Police, Mannargudi, where they were handed over to the NGO after completing due procedure.
Talking to The Hindu, Soundarrajan of the Home said that presently around 40 persons suffering from mental illness were being treated there. The personal care extended to the affected persons helps their recovery resulting in such persons getting reunited with their family.
