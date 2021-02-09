Tiruchirapalli

Mentally ill man kills pastor

TIRUCHI

A 25-year-old man, said to be mentally ill and staying in a private home meant to accommodate such persons, allegedly murdered a 65-year-old pastor who was staying in the home on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the morning at the home situated at Navalpattu Pazhanganangudi on the city's outskirts. Police gave the name of the deceased as G. Victor Gnana Acharyam and that of the accused as V. Ashok Kumar of Thalavaipalayam in Karur district. The home accommodates six mentally ill persons.

Police said an altercation broke out between Victor and Ashok Kumar due to which the latter allegedly attacked the pastor with a tumbler on his forehead and hand causing his death on the spot. Navalpattu police registered a case of murder and detained Ashok Kumar.

