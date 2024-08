The Southern Railway will operate the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai trains (16833/ 16834) with an eight-car MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) rake with effect from August 7. The Tiruchi-Villupuram-Tiruchi trains (06892/06891) will also be operated with an eight-car MEMU rake, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division on Tuesday said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.