Memorial for CRPF constable

ARIYALUR

A memorial has been constructed for C. Sivachandran, a Central Reserve Police Force constable, who was killed in a suicide attack against the vehicles carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district in Kashmir a year ago, at Karkudi near here.

Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran declared open the memorial on Saturday. Collector D. Rathna, Jayamkondam MLA J.K.N. Ramajayalingam and CRPF Assistant Commander Duraimurugan participated. Mr. Rajendran also released a book on the history of Sivachandran.

He was one of the two CRPF personnel from the State killed in the suicide attack. His wife Gandhimathi, her three-year-old son Sivamuniyan, her daughter Sivamathi, Sivachandran father and mother Chinnaiyan and Singaravalli and a large number of villagers took part in the function.