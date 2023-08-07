August 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

A melodious concert by Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan formed the highlight of a special programme organised in memory of senior advocate and educationist S. Kunjithapatham at Santhanam Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School (SVSS) in the city on Sunday.

Performing in Tiruchi after three years, Mr. Subrahmanyan was accompanied on the violin by S. Varadharajan, Neyveli B. Venkatesh on mridangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on kanjira. The concert was a blend of traditional music and striking creativity, with special emphasis on Tamil songs.

The celebrated vocalist took time to anchor himself in the raga, enthralling the listeners with his expertise. Mr. Subrahmanyan started the concert with Pattanam Subramania Iyer’s song ‘Evaremi’, and followed it up with Pabanasam Krishnan’s ‘Taye ezhaipaal’ in Bhairavi raga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vocalist’s eclectic learning was evident from the multiple shades of musicians of yesteryears.

In his address, K. Chandrasekharan, SVSS chief executive officer, praised Mr. Subrahmanyan for his penchant of giving musical form to rare Tamil compositions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.