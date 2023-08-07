ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial concert for senior advocate

August 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan performing at Santhanam Vidyalaya in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A melodious concert by Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan formed the highlight of a special programme organised in memory of senior advocate and educationist S. Kunjithapatham at Santhanam Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School (SVSS) in the city on Sunday.

Performing in Tiruchi after three years, Mr. Subrahmanyan was accompanied on the violin by S. Varadharajan, Neyveli B. Venkatesh on mridangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on kanjira. The concert was a blend of traditional music and striking creativity, with special emphasis on Tamil songs.

The celebrated vocalist took time to anchor himself in the raga, enthralling the listeners with his expertise. Mr. Subrahmanyan started the concert with Pattanam Subramania Iyer’s song ‘Evaremi’, and followed it up with Pabanasam Krishnan’s ‘Taye ezhaipaal’ in Bhairavi raga.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The vocalist’s eclectic learning was evident from the multiple shades of musicians of yesteryears.

In his address, K. Chandrasekharan, SVSS chief executive officer, praised Mr. Subrahmanyan for his penchant of giving musical form to rare Tamil compositions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US