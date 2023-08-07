HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Memorial concert for senior advocate

August 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan performing at Santhanam Vidyalaya in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan performing at Santhanam Vidyalaya in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A melodious concert by Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan formed the highlight of a special programme organised in memory of senior advocate and educationist S. Kunjithapatham at Santhanam Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School (SVSS) in the city on Sunday.

Performing in Tiruchi after three years, Mr. Subrahmanyan was accompanied on the violin by S. Varadharajan, Neyveli B. Venkatesh on mridangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on kanjira. The concert was a blend of traditional music and striking creativity, with special emphasis on Tamil songs.

The celebrated vocalist took time to anchor himself in the raga, enthralling the listeners with his expertise. Mr. Subrahmanyan started the concert with Pattanam Subramania Iyer’s song ‘Evaremi’, and followed it up with Pabanasam Krishnan’s ‘Taye ezhaipaal’ in Bhairavi raga.

The vocalist’s eclectic learning was evident from the multiple shades of musicians of yesteryears.

In his address, K. Chandrasekharan, SVSS chief executive officer, praised Mr. Subrahmanyan for his penchant of giving musical form to rare Tamil compositions.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.