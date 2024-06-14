ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Association of University Teachers stage protest, detained

Published - June 14, 2024 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

They were protesting against non-payment of salaries to over 100 members of the association for the past seven months because of confusion on who should bear the cost

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) staged a protest in front of the Regional Joint Director, Directorate of College Education, in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) staged a protest in front of the Regional Joint Director, Directorate of College Education, highlighting the non-payment of salary for the last seven months to several teachers and employees in 10 colleges that were once constituent colleges to the Bharathidasan University and were converted into government colleges in 2019.

Around 75 members of the AUT were detained. “Salaries have not been paid to over 100 persons since November 2023. Following confusion over who will bear the salaries of the guest lecturers, teachers paid on hourly basis and non-teaching staff, the university and the State government have been denying our due salary,” said a guest lecturer amongst the protesters.

“Despite taking up the issue with the Chief Minister’s special cell, the Higher Education Ministry and the Director of College Education, action has not been been taken in the matter so far. Due hikes as per UGC guidelines were not given to those under these 10 colleges,” a protester added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US