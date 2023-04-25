Melattur Narasimha Swamy temple consecration on May 4

April 25, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Melattur will be held on the morning of May 4 and it will be followed by Sri Prahalada Charithra Bhagavata Natya Natakam in the night.

According to a Melattur Bhagavata Mela Natya Natak Trust and Melattur Bhagavata Mela Natya Vidya Sangam sources, the temple was constructed and consecrated in 2010 on a piece of land owned by the trust. Since more than 12 years have passed since the year of consecration of the new temple, it has been decided to perform the Maha Samprokshanam this year. As the consecration day coincides with the annual Lakshmi Narasimha Jayanti day, during which period the trust would be conducting the Bhagavata Mela, it was decided to club the annual event with the Maha Samprokshanam.

The yaga salai pujas in connection with the consecration ceremony will begin with Ganapathi homam on May 1 and culminate on May 4 with Maha Samprokshanam between 8 a.m. and 9-30 a.m. performed by a team of bhattacharyars led by Pappakudi R. Venkatesa Bhattarcharyar, Mayiladuthurai.

The annual Bhagavata Mela will end with Sri Anjaneya Ustavam’ on May 6 night preceded by Rukmani Kalyana Bhagavata Natya Natakam, the sources added.