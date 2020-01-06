Melathirupoonthuruthi wins accolades for solid waste management

Support from residents and dedicated implementation of solid waste management programme by the civic body has earned accolades for Melathirupoonthuruthi town panchayat.

This town panchayat has been adjudged as best in ‘Solid Waste Management’ (under 25,000 population category) in South Zone – 2019 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Innovative idea of converting an abandoned mini-water tank into a garbage bin, well maintained community/public toilets, neat and clean public areas such as bus stand, auto/taxi stands and installation of cost effective and durable cement twin-bins on the streets during the year under review (2019) has pushed the zonal level rank of this town panchayat from 190 in 2018 to 36 in 2019, official sources claimed.

Though bins were installed in the town area, the door-to-door collection of segregated waste from the households and the bulk waste generators such as traders / hoteliers / marriage halls etc. has helped the civic body authorities in maintaining the town as a litter free zone.

The civic body was able to achieve this distinction purely due to the support extended by the residents and the dedication on the part of the local body workers, said the Executive Officer, K.Guhan.