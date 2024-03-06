Farmers rap Tamil Nadu government’s ‘fickle stand’ on Mekedatu issue

March 06, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has condemned the “fickle stand” of the State government on Karnataka’s plan to build at dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

In a resolution passed at the Sangam’s Urgent State Committee meeting held at Tiruvarur on Wednesday, the Sangam pointed out that for the last two years, the Karnataka government was passing resolutions against the interests of Tamil Nadu oln the Cauvery issue and rigidly pursuing steps for constructing a dam across Cauvery River at Mekedatu.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pursued all legal aspects and passed a resolutions in the Assembly to achieve the Upper Riparian State’s objective of constructing the Mekedatu dam.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin remained silent on the issue apart from failing to pass any resolution in the Assembly condemning the decision taken recently on the issue by Cauvery Water Management Authority, said Sangam general secretary P. R. Pandian.

Further, the reticence on the part of Mr. Stalin in condemning neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for constructing dams across Palar River and the Kerala government for completing construction a dam across Siruvani River was cause for worry for farmers and the general public as well, he said.

Citing a recent announcement from Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited’s director that the Corporation would be setting up a ‘nuclear power plant’ at Neyveli, he wondered whether the State government clandestinely supported projects that could damage the environment in Tamil Nadu. The association members would observe a fast at Tiruvarur on March 15 to register the protest of farmers, he added.