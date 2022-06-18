Mekedatu Dam project will be discussed at the CWMA meeting, says Haldar

‘Authority cannot be forced to drop discussion on the issue’

Reiterating that the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project of the Karnataka government would be taken up for discussion at the meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on June 23, its Chairman Saumitra Kumar Haldar, on Friday asserted that the Authority cannot be forced to drop the discussion on the issue.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the Grand Anicut in Thanjavur district, Mr. Haldar said the Authority was an autonomous body and had the right to discuss any issue or issues relating to the Cauvery Basin.

When it was pointed out to him that there were objections to the proposal from the Tamil Nadu government and the farmers in Cauvery Basin in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Haldar contended that solution to such issues could be arrived only through discussion. Further, no one could force the Authority either to take up or drop discussions on issues relating to the Cauvery, he said.

Mr. Haldar interacted with two farmers’ representatives, V. Jeevakumar of Budalur and B. Viswanathan of Manachanallur, who pleaded with him not to entertain the Mekedatu Dam construction project as it might turn the Cauvery Basin in Tamil Nadu into an arid valley.

Responding to their plea, the CWMA Chairman assured them that the Authority would strive hard to ensure that the Supreme Court order relating to the sharing of Cauvery water was implemented.

Earlier, Mr. Haldar accompanied by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee Chairman, Navin Kumar had inspected the water releasing activity at the Grand Anicut complex. The Public Works Department officials gave a brief note about the Grand Anicut and the quantum of water being released from the barrage into the Cauvery and Vennar rivers, the Grand Anicut canal and the Coleroon river.

A few hours before the arrival of the CWMA chairman, a group of members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee attempted to stage a black flag demonstration. However, they were prevented by police from going ahead with their agitation.

The police informed them that they had not taken permission for the agitation and took them into custody.