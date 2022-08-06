Tiruchirapalli

Mega vaccination drive in Tiruchi district today

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 06, 2022 19:21 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:21 IST

In continuation of the Tamil Nadu government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd mega vaccination drive will be rolled out in 1,220 rural areas and 600 urban centres of Tiruchi district on Sunday.

According to a note from the Collector, Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for persons above 15 years of age will be made available to the public, while school camps will administer Corbevax injections for children in the 12-14 years age group.

According to official figures, 37,47,704 doses of Covishield have been administered so far. Of this, 19,29,649 are first doses, 17,37,691 are second doses and 80,364 are precautionary doses. A total of 6,11,054 doses of Covaxin have been administered, with 3,25,114 first doses, 2,71,670 second doses and 14,270 precautionary doses.

For Corbevax, the total stood at 1,34,992 injections, (80,231 first doses and 54,761 second doses). At least 98% of the people above the age of 18 years have been vaccinated the first dose, while 87% have received their second dose.

Besides the designated centres, all government hospitals in the district will conduct vaccination camps. Members of the public must bring their Aaadhar card and mobile phones to avail of their doses of the injections.

“Completing the schedule of vaccinations is the best way to protect oneself against coronavirus,” said M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector.

