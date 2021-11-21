Mega vaccination drive elicits robust response

Thanjavur stood fourth, Tiruchi was fifth among all districts in the State

The central region inoculated a significant number of people in the tenth round of the mega vaccination camp conducted on Sunday. Thanjavur district stood fourth among all districts in the State, while Tiruchi stood fifth.

District administrations were instructed to conduct the camps at places of public interest, while also continuing door-to-door vaccination. Health workers demanded a proof of vaccination from the people who claimed to have taken the jab, and administered it to people who had not taken it yet. The move also benefited people with disabilities, the elderly and people who could not reach the vaccination centres due to lack of transportation.

In Thanjavur district, 84,105 people took the jab, of which 51,705 took the second dose. In Tiruchi, 81,508 people took the jab, of whom 42,680 were given the second dose.

In Karur, a sizeable population took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the total 41,248 people who took the jab at the various camps organised in the district, 28,472 took the second dose.

In Ariyalur district, which had inoculated 88.16% of the population with at least one dose, 38,834 people took the jab. So far, 5,30,760 people had taken the jab in the district.

A total of 18,631 people took the jab in the neighbouring Perambalur district.

Health workers in Tiruvarur vaccinated a total of 32,929 people, of which 21,119 took the second dose. In Nagapattinam, 20,508 people took the COVID-19 vaccination, in Mayiladuthurai, 21,082, in Pudukottai district, 20,864 and in Aranthangi, 17,299.