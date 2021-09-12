Mega vaccination camps receive overwhelming response

Tiruchi

12 September 2021 20:48 IST

The mega vaccination drive held in Tiruchi district on Sunday, in line with efforts taken across the State was a mega success. While the district had set a target of 75,000 vaccinations, 1,06,150 people took the jab making it the fifth highest coverage among the districts in the State in a single day.

Of the over one lakh people, 78,399 took the first dose of the vaccine, while 27,751 took the second dose. Including vaccination camps held at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and private hospitals, a total of 1,11,356 people were vaccinated in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The vaccines were administered at 631 camps, of which 505 were in the rural and semi-urban parts of the district, while 126 camps were planned in Tiruchi city. Public places including the Tiruchi International Airport and the Central Bus Stand were also covered. The camps began at 7 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. In some rural localities, the vaccination drive extended over the stipulated time as some people waited to get the jab.

In some camps in the city limits, the allotted doses ran out by noon. Announcement of prizes and the extensive awareness undertaken by the civic body may have had a role to play in the turnout, officials suspect.

Tiruchi Corporation had announced prizes worth ₹25,000 through a lucky draw. Two silk saree worth ₹ 8,000 each was the first prize, an Android phone worth ₹7,000, a three-burner gas stove worth ₹3,000 and dinner vouchers worth ₹2,500 each for five persons were the other prizes.

“We prepared for over one lakh people to take the jab, but did not expect such a good response. This means that the people are aware and were just not able to get the jab for various reasons,” Mohammed A. Hakkim, Coordinator of the city's vaccination drive told The Hindu. The details of all beneficiaries who took the jab were uploaded on Cowin in real-time and vaccination certificates were generated immediately, he added.

Thanjavur district was fourth among all districts, with a total of 1,10,120 people getting vaccinated. Meanwhile in Karur 61,724 people were vaccinated, Ariyalur - 47,125, Tiruvarur- 42,285, Mayiladuthurai- 36,438, Pudukottai- 34,694, Nagapattinam- 32,231, Aranthangi- 32,072 and Perambalur- 24,082.