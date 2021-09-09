Mega vaccination campaign

TIRUVARUR

About 63,200 people are expected to be vaccinated at a mega campaign against COVID-19 to be held on September 12 in the district.

Disclosing this in a press release, District Revenue Officer, P. Chidambaram has said that it has been planned to conduct vaccine camps at 633 locations in the district during the campaign. Those who have not been vaccinated even once should come forward to get the jab in the interest of the community.

