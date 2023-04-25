ADVERTISEMENT

Mega private job fair in Perambalur on April 29

April 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A mega private job fair will be held at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Arts and Science College in Perambalur on April 29.

Collector K. Karpagam, who reviewed the arrangements for the fair here on Tuesday, said steps were under way to facilitate graduates and differently-abled persons to get jobs based on their skill set. Private companies from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Hosur, Chengalpattu, Perambalur and Tiruchi will participate in the mega job fair. This includes MRF, TVS, Kotak Mahindra Group, Hindustan, Apollo group of companies and 150 other private concerns and expected to recruit more than 15,000 people, said a press release.

She also directed the officials to ensure interdepartmental coordination to create awareness regarding the mega job fair. The district administration also plans to go for a door-to-door awareness campaign through the distribution of pamphlets.

