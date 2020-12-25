Mega job mela to be held in Tiruvarur district

25 December 2020 19:58 IST

TIRUVARUR

A mega job mela will be held at Sorakudi in Nannilam taluk in the dsitrict on January 7.

Disclosing this to reporters at Aarooran Polytechnic College, Sorakudi, where the mega job fair is to be held, Food Minister R.Kamaraj said that 300 companies would be participating in the fair to select more than 10,000 persons for employment in their respective establishments.

Further, skill development institutes functioning in the district would be participating in the job mela to select students/job seekers eligible to undergo skill development programmes conducted by them free of cost. Guidance and procedures for taking up self-employment, higher studies, availing bank loans for starting business/trade and other activities would also be provided to the visitors by various banks and other financial institutions, he added.

Interested persons in the age group of between 18 and 40 years with minimum educational qualification of eighth standard can register their names through online by clicking www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in or https://thiruvarur.nic.in, he added.

Later, the Food Minister distributed loan certificates to 394 women self-help groups functioning in Velangudi, Keeranur, Menankudi and Kovil Thirumalam in Nannilam Taluk declaring them eligible to receive a total credit of ₹1.29 crores from the banks and other financial institutions in which they had their accounts.