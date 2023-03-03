Mega job fair to be held at SASTRA on March 5

March 03, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Shanmuga Arts, Science and Technology Research Academy (SASTRA), a Deemed to be a University, has called upon the unemployed non-engineering graduates and post-graduates to attend the mega job fair to be held at its Thanjavur campus on March 5.

According to a SASTRA release, the job mela is being organised as part of the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the School of Management, SASTRA, in association with the EQUITAS Charitable Trust, Chennai.

Final year students of B.Com, BBA, BA, B.Sc., BCA, M.Sc., M.Com., MBA and MA and graduates belonging to the Arts, Science and Humanities streams residing in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts can attend the job fair. Job-seeking candidates were advised to bring a sufficient number of copies of their resume, academic certificates and recent colour passport-size photographs to meet more than one recruiting company/agency.

Stating that around 60 companies/recruiters have shown interest to participate in the job mela to recruit qualified persons to fill up more than 5,000 vacant positions, Dean, School of Management and Department of Training and Placement, SASTRA, V. Badrinath has called upon the job seeking non-engineering graduates to grab the opportunity by attending the camp to be held from 8 a.m. to 3-30 p.m. at Thanjavur.