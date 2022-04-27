Meeting planned to discuss operation of bus services on East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi

A special meeting of various stakeholders has been planned to discuss the way forward to resume bus services on East Boulevard Road in the city.

East Boulevard Road, West Boulevard Road, Thillai Nagar Main Road and Woraiyur-Puthur Main Road are among the arterial roads in the city. Thousands of residents along the localities of these roads depend on private and public buses. There is no dearth of bus services along West Boulevard Road, Thillai Nagar Main Road and Woraiyur-Puthur Main Road. Despite East Boulevard Road too being a busy stretch with thick population, the bus service has been elusive.

Though several Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses and private buses have obtained service routes via East Boulevard Road from Chathiram Bus Stand, most of them skip the road, thereby affecting hundreds of people, who live along both the sides of the road. The absence of public transport forces them to depend upon auto rickshaws, two-wheelers and taxis to go to offices, markets and work places.

Not even a single meeting of the Road Safety Committee passes without discussing the topic. I tsmembers invariably question the Regional Transport Authorities, police and TNSTC. There were instances of the Collector’s intervention on many occasions to resume bus services. But, the order was only on paper. Most buses that have a route licence to operate buses on EB Road continue to skip the road, local residents say.

The road houses a number of mechanic sheds for lorries and trucks. They invariably park the vehicles on the road and carry out repair works. Similarly, lorries and trucks that transport goods and services daily from different parts of the State to Trichi are also being parked in front of the goods booking offices. Since it is close to Gandhi Market, the impact of loading and unloading of vegetables and fruits is also felt on EB road. It is said that the bus operators cite the encroachment on road by lorries and trucks for skipping the bus services on EB Road.

A TNSTC official maintains that in spite of many issues, four TNSTC buses are being operated via EB Road from Chathiram Bus Stand to Thuvakudi. However, none of the private buses operates on the road.

When contacted, Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the issue had been discussed in detail at the recent road safety meeting. A meeting of various stakeholders would be convened in the first week of May. Besides TNSTC officials, owners of private buses who had route licences and members of private bus transports associations would be invited and a concrete decision would be taken.