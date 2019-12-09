Meeting on pending Central Excise and Service Tax cases held

A meeting to explain the procedure to be adopted for settling pending Central Excise and Service Tax-related cases under ‘Sabka Cishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019’ to taxpayers was held here on Saturday.

In order to clear pending cases, the advantages and other features of the scheme was explained to participants by officials of GST and Central Excise Department, led by the Assistant Commissioner, Thanjavur Division, A.T.Panneerselvam, at the meeting.

Taxpayers registered under GST in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam and the chartered accountants and GST consultants from the areas attended the meeting.

The participants were also briefed about the simplified GST monthly return form to be introduced from the first quarter of the next financial year, a press release said.