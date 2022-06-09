Meeting details withheld: forum

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association on Thursday claimed the Tamil Nadu government had withheld information on the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to discuss the Mekedatu issue at its next sitting on June 17, until the issue was highlighted in the media.

TCFA general secretary P.R .Pandian alleged the attempt by the Karnataka Congress Unit to pursue the Mekedatu issue to gain political mileage and pressure the BJP government there to budge would cause desertification of Tamil Nadu.

The TCFA will stage a demonstration in front of the office of CWMA at R.K. Puram in New Delhi on June 16 opposing the meeting, he added.