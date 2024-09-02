GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meeting calls for revival of Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi rail link

Published - September 02, 2024 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting organised by the Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi Railway Line Retrieval Committee at Mayiladuthurai on Sunday urged the railway administration to revive the Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi rail link with extension up to Karaikal.

A resolution to this effect was unanimously passed at the meeting which was presided over by the former MLA and convenor of the Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi Railway Line Retrieval Committee Kuthalam P. Kalyanam. The meeting saw the participation of former Puducherry Minister Kamalakannan, representatives of rail passenger associations of Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Nagapattinam, besides representatives from different political parties.

The demand for the revival of the Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi rail link was a long pending one, the resolution said while urging the railway administration to implement it speedily without delaying it further. Another resolution demanded the doubling of the Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section and implement it speedily.

Resolutions were also adopted seeking the establishment of a pit line facility at Mayiladuthurai Junction for maintenance of rail coaches and early commencement of the road overbridge projects across the railway level crossing at Nidur and Mappadugai among others.

The meeting resolved that a rail roko agitation on September 11 at Mayiladuthurai Junction would be organised if the railway administration failed to heed to the above demands.

