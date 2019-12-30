Meet to press for consecration rituals in Tamil

The Thanjai Periya Kovil Urimai Meetpukuzhu will organise a conference in Thanjavur on January 23 to press its demand to conduct the consecration ceremony of Brihadheeswarar Temple — slated for Februray 5 — in Tamil.

Meetpukuzhu coordinator P. Maniarasan said a resolution to this effect was passed at a consultative meeting held here on December 29. It was also decided to move the High Court.

The meeting was attended by spiritual organisations such as Siddhar Neri Pathinen Siddhar Peetam and Pathinen Siddhar Sathyabhama Charitable Trust and activists such as Muthurasu of Karaikudi and Uthirapathi of Madurai.

Representatives from Thamizhdesiya Periyakkam, Naam Tamilar-Veerathamizhar Munnani, Thamizhar Desiya Munnani, Viduthalai Thamizh Puligal Katchi, A.M.M.K, Indian Muslim League and others also participated.