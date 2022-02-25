Meet to discuss business opportunities for Tiruchi MSMEs in Defence sector tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), in association with the BHEL Small Scale Industries Association (BHELSIA) and Defence Chamber of Industries and Commerce (DCIC), will host a business opportunity meet for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruchi on Saturday.

V. Balamurugan, Director, Combat Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Avadi, will make a presentation to explain the opportunities available for MSMEs to manufacture sub-assemblies and components required for Arjun Tanks and overhauling of the tanks.

In addition, he will outline the other business opportunities available for the MSMEs of the Tiruchi engineering cluster in the Defence sector.

Hansraj Varma, Chairman & Managing Director, TIIC, will speak on the assistance extended by TIIC and S.V.Srinivasan, General Manager (In-charge), BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, will speak on the support extended by BHEL for the Tiruchi engineering cluster units. The programme will be held at Hotel Breeze Residency at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Rajappa Rajkumar, president, BHELSIA, said and added that the event would help MSME units in Tiruchi to explore ways to utilise their spare capacity.