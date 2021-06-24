Meet the ‘garden doctor’ of Lawsons Road

TIRUCHI

He has transformed roadsides into gardens

A city-based gastroenterologist has set an example by transforming the roadsides into gardens, thereby changing the outlook of the residential locality where he lives.

When K. Sridharan, a native of Mayiladuthurai, moved to an apartment at State Bank Officers’ Colony on Lawsons Road in Cantonment about 13 years ago, the roadsides were barren with boulders, gravel and blue metal dumped by construction companies. Now the streets sport greenery and a pleasant look with the well-grown garden thanks to the hard work and commitment of Dr. Sridharan, 62.

Besides raising about 100 pot plants around the apartment complex, he has raised a number of flower plants in two out of four streets in the colony. He tills the ground, clear weeds and supply water both in the mornings and evenings. He spends at least two hours on weekdays and four hours on holidays.

“It gives me an immense satisfaction. Except my working hours, I love to spend time in raising the roadside gardens,” says Dr. Sridharan who works in a private hospital.

He has raised ‘maramalli,’ ‘magizham,’ ‘Parijatham,’ ‘arali,’ ‘vilvam,’ ‘nandhiavittai,’ and other varieties. His meticulous and sincere work has earned him accolades among the residents of the colony. Some fondly call him ‘garden doctor.’

“I am happy that my passion has motivated other residents in my locality to raise plants. I am trying to raise roadside gardens on all streets,” Dr. Sridharan says.