Meet facilitates global business insights

TIRUCHI

03 January 2022 20:58 IST

The fifth edition of International Week hosted by Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi brought together leading academicians from universities of repute worldwide, facilitating global business insights..

Recognising the need for education to transcend geographical boundaries, the International Week was formulated as a platform for students to gain a holistic understanding of the complexities of business from a global perspective.

The International Week conducted online for the second year witnessed 16 faculty members from Australia, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, the Philippines, U.K., and U.S.A. engaging 260 students from both the PGPM (full-time two-year MBA students) and PGPBM (part-time MBA for working professionals, Chennai campus) courses with a diverse mix of electives from various domains such as Marketing, Finance, and Strategy.

Professors from Asian Institute of Management, Ara Institute of Canterbury, Bond University, and Bowling Green State University handled courses covering a diverse range of topics, including ‘Strategic digitalization of services,’ ‘International logistics and supply chain management,’ ‘Financial Innovation,’ ‘Financing real estate investment and development,’ ‘Contemporary issues in marketing ethics,’ ‘Innovation and marketing,’ ‘Introduction to e-governance and Smart City,’ ‘Security and personal privacy online,’ ‘Cross-cultural management’ and ‘Forensic accounting and bankruptcy prediction.’