Meet discusses sanitation practices to be followed to prevent COVID-19

Collector S. Sivarasu on Saturday convened a meeting with representatives of educational institutions, restaurants, hotels and cinemas in the city to brief them on sanitation practices that are to be put in place in view of the COVID-19 scare.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Sivarasu called upon educational institutions to drive home the importance of hand washing among students. “Washing hands with soap frequently can largely help prevent the spread of the coronovirus disease. Parents should also adopt this practice and lay emphasis on this,” he said.

He called upon people with symptoms such as cold, cough, tiredness, fever or shortness in breath to immediately report to the nearest government hospital or primary health centre.

Mr.Sivarasu also instructed all institutions to clean their premises frequently using disinfectants.

S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner, A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, and other officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, district officials in Nagapattinam convened a meeting of doctors in government service and doing private practice to review preventive measures put in place to check the spread of the virus.