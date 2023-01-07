ADVERTISEMENT

Meenakshi hospital to offer concessions on its 10th anniversary.

January 07, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur, will offer concessions in charges for services offered to patients for 10 days during this month to mark the 10 th anniversary of its founding.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, hospital chairman S. Gurushankar said that in order to celebrate the 10 th anniversary of its founding, the hospital management had decided to offer concessions in charges for various medical services offered at the hospital.

While the angiogram package would be offered at ₹10,000, it would be ₹1,000 for 10 investigations, while paediatric OPD (outpatient) consultations would be offered free. All concessions would be available to patients for 10 days from January 10 along with free ambulance service within a 10-km distance from the hospital.

A 10% discount for all inpatient discharges (excluding materials and pharmacy) would be made available on January 10. Further, 10-gram silver coins would be presented to babies born on January 13 at the hospital and all OPD consultations, including emergency, would be made available at ₹10 for one day on January 14.

It had also been proposed to impart basic life support training to 10,000 people in the delta region over the next 10 months, Dr. Gurushankar said.

