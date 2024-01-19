Meenakshi Hospital surgeons revive brain aneyurysm patient who was in coma

January 19, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Surgeons at Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur, recently performed a challenging microsurgery on woman in coma to arrest bleeding in her brain and brought the patient back to life with no post-surgery complications or disabilities.

According to an official statement, the 48-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital after she slipped into coma. A preliminary test showed that there was bleeding in the brain caused by a ruptured aneurysm (bulge or weak spot in a vessel), located at Posterior Inferior Cerebellar Artery (PICA), an artery that supplies blood to the brainstem and cerebellum.

The hospital’s neurosurgical team was led by N. Arunkumar, senior consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, and assisted by G. Arimanickam, senior consultant and his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a cerebral aneurysm ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain and becomes a medical emergency. As the blood spills into surrounding brain tissue, it can result in permanent brain damage or other complications such as seizure and coma. PICA aneurysms are rare, accounting for less than 3% of all cerebral aneurysms,” Dr. Arunkumar said in the statement.

The six-hour long surgery clipped the PICA aneurysm which measured about five millimetres. During this microsurgical procedure, neurosurgeons cut a small opening in the skull and place a metal clip on the opening of the aneurysm to obstruct the flow of blood to it. Once the blood supply is stopped, the bulge will gradually become smaller and then obliterated.

The patient has recovered completely after the surgery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.